Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 testing now available in some Ontario pharmacies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2020 6:19 am
Coronavirus testing expanding to Ontario pharmacies
WATCH ABOVE: Executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer with the Ontario Pharmacists Association, Allan Malek speaks about how pharmacies in the province are preparing to start COVID-19 testing for people not experiencing symptoms Friday.

TORONTO — Some Ontario pharmacies will begin offering COVID-19 tests today as the province tries to ease the burden on busy assessment centres.

Up to 60 pharmacies are offering the appointment-only tests to certain asymptomatic individuals, such as those with loved ones in long-term care homes, close contacts of a case or high-risk workers.

Read more: Ontario announces COVID-19 testing to be expanded to pharmacies

Meanwhile, the government announced yesterday that the province’s assessment centres will now focus on testing those with symptoms, exposure to a case and people involved in outbreak investigations.

Premier Doug Ford had previously said anyone who wanted a test could get one at an assessment centre but changed that message yesterday.

Trending Stories

Read more: The 38 Toronto-area pharmacies where you can get a coronavirus test starting Friday

Story continues below advertisement

That means some people with no symptoms who are simply seeking reassurance they don’t have the virus will not be able to access testing offered by the province.

Ford is also expected to announce another part of the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan today.

Coronavirus: Ontario health officials explain COVID-19 test being used in pharmacies
Coronavirus: Ontario health officials explain COVID-19 test being used in pharmacies
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19PharmacyOntario pharmaciespharmacy testingontario COVID-19 pharmacy testingtest ontario pharmacies
Flyers
More weekly flyers