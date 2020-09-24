Spike belt used to stop vehicle in police chase between Brockville and Napanee

Send this page to someone via email

A man from the Greater Toronto Area was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit that began on Highway 401 near Brockville and ended when police deployed a spike belt over 100 kilometres away.

According to OPP, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Leeds OPP received a report of an aggressive driver travelling westbound on Highway 401 in the Brockville area.

An officer from the Leeds OPP detachment attempted to stop the vehicle west of Brockville, but OPP say the driver refused to stop and continued west at normal highway speeds.

OPP say when additional officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it rammed one of the police cruisers and continued westbound.

Officers from the Lennox and Addington County and Frontenac OPP detachments then utilized a tire deflation device on the highway. Shortly after passing over the spike-belt, the vehicle was stopped near Switzerville Road and the driver was taken into custody.

A unidentified 28-year old man from Markham was arrested and has been charged with dangerous driving and flight from a peace officer.