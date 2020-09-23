Kingston police engaged in standoff after violent altercation on Ford Street

Kingston police, along with their incident command team, have surrounded a home on Ford Street in Kingston Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the home in the city’s north end around 4 a.m. following what they called a “violent altercation.”
The person of interest has barricaded themselves inside the residence, according to police.
Trending Stories
Police remain on scene and at this time say there is no threat to the public, but are asking people to stay away from the area.
Ford Street is currently blocked off between Drennan Street and Weller Avenue.
— More to come
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments