Crime

Kingston police engaged in standoff after violent altercation on Ford Street

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Kingston police say someone has barricaded themselves in their home after a violent assault.
Kingston police say someone has barricaded themselves in their home after a violent assault. Kingston police

Kingston police, along with their incident command team, have surrounded a home on Ford Street in Kingston Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the home in the city’s north end around 4 a.m. following what they called a “violent altercation.”

Kingston police make an arrest after two hour standoff outside downtown apartment

The person of interest has barricaded themselves inside the residence, according to police.

Trending Stories

Police remain on scene and at this time say there is no threat to the public, but are asking people to stay away from the area.

Ford Street is currently blocked off between Drennan Street and Weller Avenue.

More to come

