Coronavirus: 4 new cases for Peterborough and area

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

As a result, the health unit’s overall case total is now at 116 for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of resolved cases remains at 105 — one more since Wednesday’s update. There are now nine active cases in the region.

The outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care home remains in effect after an employee tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 within the health region, both in Peterborough in April.

The health unit also reported more than 28,000 people have been tested.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

