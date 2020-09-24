Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: 4 new cases for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 4:50 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

As a result, the health unit’s overall case total is now at 116 for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Read more: Hold off on COVID-19 testing unless needed, Peterborough Medical Officer of Health

The number of resolved cases remains at 105 — one more since Wednesday’s update. There are now nine active cases in the region.

The outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care home remains in effect after an employee tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 within the health region, both in Peterborough in April.

Read more: Group of Ontario doctors calls for new indoor dining, gym restrictions due to spike in COVID-19 cases

The health unit also reported more than 28,000 people have been tested.

Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 testing investment will ‘significantly expand’ testing capacity, reduce wait times, Health Minister says

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

