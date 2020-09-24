Health officials to give update on Manitoba coronavirus numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give a live update on the province’s ongoing efforts to fight COVID-19 Thursday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has called a press conference for 1 p.m. Thursday; Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The press conference comes as Winnipeg has seen case counts steadily increase, outbreaks have been declared at several personal care homes, and the number of schools that have reported cases since classes returned Sept. 8 has risen to double digits.

A total of 42 new coronavirus cases were identified in Manitoba as of Wednesday morning, including 30 in Winnipeg.

The cases bring the province’s total recorded since March to 1,674 as of Wednesday.

There are currently 418 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 335 in Winnipeg. Eleven people are hospitalized with five in intensive care.

There is confusion over the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba thus far. A news release from the province Wednesday said there have been 18, but the provincial data site originally reported there have been 19.

After Global News inquired about the discrepancy, the site was updated to say there have been 18 deaths.

Global News reported a 19th death Tuesday at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg.

However, a government spokesperson said the death has yet to be officially confirmed by provincial health officials, resulting in the discrepancy.

Health officials are strongly encouraging Manitobans — especially Winnipeggers — to stay home if sick and follow precautions like handwashing and wearing a mask to prevent any further spread of the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

