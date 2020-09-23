42 new coronavirus cases in Manitoba Wednesday, mostly in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 42 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Manitoba as of Wednesday morning, bringing the province’s total to 1,674.

Public health officials said 30 of the new cases are in the Winnipeg area, with six more in the Southern Health region, three in Prairie Mountain, two in Interlake-Eastern, and one case in the Northern Health region.

There are currently 418 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 11 people hospitalized and five in intensive care.

There is confusion over the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Manitoba thus far. A news release from the province said there have been 18, but according to the provincial data site, there have been 19.

After Global News inquired about the discrepancy, the site was updated to say there have been 18 deaths.

Global News reported a 19th death Tuesday at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg.

However, the death has yet to be officially confirmed by provincial health officials, resulting in the discrepancy.

“There was a data error on the dashboard and it will be updated to reflect the bulletin,” said a spokesperson for Shared Health.

“Public Health announces COVID-19 related deaths when investigations are complete. We would not comment until that time and an official announcement is made.”

Revera, the company that runs the home, announced the death in a media statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We regret to confirm that a resident previously tested and confirmed as COVID-19 positive at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home has passed away,” Revera’s chief medical officer, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer, said in the statement.

Health officials are strongly encouraging Manitobans — especially Winnipeggers — to stay home if sick and follow precautions like hand-washing and wearing a mask to prevent any further spread of the virus.

