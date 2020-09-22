Winnipeg long-term care home reports Manitoba’s 19th coronavirus death

Send this page to someone via email

Parkview Place Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg says one of its residents has died from COVID-19.

The death, which has yet to be officially confirmed by provincial health officials, is the 19th reported in Manitoba due to novel coronavirus since March.

Revera, the company that runs the home, announced the death in a media statement Tuesday afternoon.

“We regret to confirm that a resident previously tested and confirmed as COVID-19 positive at Parkview Place Long Term Care Home has passed away,” Revera’s chief medical officer, Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer, said in the statement.

2:31 Coronavirus: Manitoba to break down Winnipeg into districts for COVID-19 reporting Coronavirus: Manitoba to break down Winnipeg into districts for COVID-19 reporting

“The team at Parkview Place is heartbroken and offer their most sincere condolences to the person we have lost to the pandemic.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company didn’t release details on the virus’ latest victim’s age or gender.

When asked to confirm the death, a spokesperson from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority directed Global News to the statement provided by Revera.

Read more: Two more Manitobans die as coronavirus cases continue to rise

Revera said seven residents at the home, including the one who has died, and one staff member have now tested positive for COVID-19. They say the employee who has tested positive remains at home in self-isolation and the company is waiting on test results on other staff and residents.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The facility was moved into the red, or critical, level of the province’s pandemic response system last week after the exposure involving the worker on Sept. 11-12.

The company said they are working closely with public health officials to implement pandemic outbreak protocols and enhanced infection control practices.

0:12 A look inside Manitoba’s new visiting shelters for seniors at personal care homes A look inside Manitoba’s new visiting shelters for seniors at personal care homes

“All residents are monitored closely for symptoms twice daily and all staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts,” Collins said.

Story continues below advertisement

“All staff continue to wear the appropriate PPE which includes a surgical mask, gloves and eye protection in the home when in contact with residents.”

Enhanced cleaning is also being done at the Edmonton Street facility and mealtime and recreation activities have been adjusted to promote physical distancing.

On floors where positive cases have been identified, the company said meals are being served on trays in residents’ rooms. Visits are also being restricted to essential visitors only.

Outbreaks have previously been declared at several personal care homes across the province, including Bethesda Place in Steinbach, where two elderly residents died from the virus last month.

On Monday, provincial health officials announced a man in his 80s in the southern health region and a woman in her 80s in the Prairie Mountain region had died also died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day Tuesday provincial health officials announced 24 new cases of COVID-19, including 20 in Winnipeg. The new cases bring Manitoba’s total number of cases recorded since March to 1,632 and health officials say the province currently has 380 active cases — 305 of which are in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

0:49 Coronavirus: Manitoba Premier says throne speech must focus on the health of Canadians Coronavirus: Manitoba Premier says throne speech must focus on the health of Canadians

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.