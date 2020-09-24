Menu

Comments

Weather

Risk of thunderstorms as more stormy weather hits B.C.’s south coast

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 24, 2020 11:44 am
First fall storm drenches BC’s south coast
The first storm of the season hit right on cue to welcome us to fall. Much of the South coast had a soggy start to the day and the rain isn't letting up anytime soon. Sarah MacDonald has the latest.

More heavy rain is expected across B.C.’s south coast on Thursday.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, and there is a risk of thunderstorms.

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver as storm hits B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada said 35 to more than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen over the region since Wednesday morning, with an additional 20 to 30 mm expected Thursday.
A wind warning was in effect for Vancouver Island, with the potential for gusts to reach speeds of up to 90 kilometres an hour.

The deluge hit the morning commute. DriveBC reported the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway were reduced to a single lane in each direction because of water pooling.

About 700 BC Hydro customers in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood were without power as of 8 a.m. after a tree fell down wires.

The rain also caused some localized flooding.

StormBC weatherbc hydrobc stormBC power outagesBC Thunderstorm
