Risk of thunderstorms as more stormy weather hits B.C.’s south coast

More heavy rain is expected across B.C.’s south coast on Thursday.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, and there is a risk of thunderstorms.

Read more: Rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver as storm hits B.C.’s south coast Environment Canada said 35 to more than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen over the region since Wednesday morning, with an additional 20 to 30 mm expected Thursday. Environment Canada said 35 to more than 100 millimetres of rain has fallen over the region since Wednesday morning, with an additional 20 to 30 mm expected Thursday.

A wind warning was in effect for Vancouver Island, with the potential for gusts to reach speeds of up to 90 kilometres an hour.

The deluge hit the morning commute. DriveBC reported the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway were reduced to a single lane in each direction because of water pooling.

REMINDER – #BCHwy99 – #LionsGateBridge lane closure in effect due to water pooling. The southbound right lane is closed. The bridge & #StanleyPark Causeway are reduced to a single lane in each direction. #Vancouver #WestVan ⚠️🌧️⚠️Please drive with care & watch for crews ⚠️🌧️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dSWrciiYRB — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 24, 2020

About 700 BC Hydro customers in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood were without power as of 8 a.m. after a tree fell down wires.

The rain also caused some localized flooding.