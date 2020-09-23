Rainfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver as storm hits B.C.’s south coast

Send this page to someone via email

A rainfall warning was in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver on Wednesday morning, as a storm swept across B.C’s south coast.

Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are expected through much of the region, according to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada.

The stormy weather hit Vancouver Island overnight, then landed on the mainland early the next morning.

Parts of White Rock were without electricity after trees fell across power lines.

Rainfall amounts of 40 to 70 millimetres are forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver by Thursday morning.

Vancouver Island could see 15 to 40 millimetres over two days, with up to 100 millimetres expected over western Vancouver Island.

A strong frontal system will bring strong southeasterly gusts between 50 to 70 kilometres an hour to eastern Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and the Gulf Islands on Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.

Winds are expected to diminish in the afternoon, but conditions will remain gusty throughout the day.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said this will be the strongest weather system that some areas have seen in months

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said this will be the strongest weather system that some areas have seen in months, and it has the potential to lead to localized flooding, more power outages, and possible ferry cancellations.

Other parts of the province were also dealing with adverse weather as BC Ferries cancelled two sailings near Haida Gwaii due to high winds.