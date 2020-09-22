First storm of the fall set to move across B.C. starting Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Fall is set to arrive in B.C. with a bang Tuesday night with a storm sweeping across the province.

Periods of heavy rain and strong winds are expected across much of B.C., according to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said this will be the strongest weather system that some areas have seen in months.

The first system arrives on Vancouver Island Tuesday night and will spread to the mainland before Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday.

Environment Canada says Vancouver Island could see 15 to 40 millimetres of rain over two days with up to 100 millimetres expected over West Vancouver Island.

On the mainland, 50 to 100 millimetres of precipitation is expected over two days, with the heaviest rainfall expected over Howe Sound and the North Shore.

With strong winds also in the forecast, power outages are possible along with localized flooding due to so many leaves on the ground.

More rain is expected Friday and Saturday.