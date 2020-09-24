Scott Thompson: Justin Trudeau wants an election now, he just doesn’t want to call it

Send this page to someone via email

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut down Parliament through prorogation back in August, COVID-19 numbers in Ontario were below 100 new cases a day.

However, Trudeau’s pandemic popularity seemed to be eclipsed by another never-ending scandal — this time involving his family and the WE Charity. He quickly needed to change the channel if the Liberals were going to parlay his momentum into a win.

However, with the predicted second wave and increases in COVID-19 numbers across the country, the PM has quickly needed to change his plans.

Instead of the grandiose, green “build back better” promised plan that would revolutionize the country, he has quickly recoiled backwards to what is the single most important issue in the world today: COVID-19.

Read more: Trudeau dangles national childcare system in throne speech with few hints of fiscal restraint

Story continues below advertisement

Canadians who were expecting such a plan, extremely premature or not, were disappointed. To the rest, it was simply more of the same Trudeaumania garble.

So the big question is, was this all worth it — especially if it triggers an election that Canadians don’t want, despite the prime minister’s wishes for a majority government?

Was it worth shutting down Parliament for six weeks during a global pandemic?

Was it worth the scaled-down throne speech while the country is in knots about more pressing problems?

Trudeau has pushed the country to the brink of an election while novel coronavirus numbers are on the increase.

His plan to “build Canada back better” before a second wave outbreak was self-serving and incredibly short-sighted, considering this was predicted and COVID-19 is far from over.

Story continues below advertisement

Make no mistake: the prime minister wants an election now while he is still popular. He just doesn’t want to be the bad guy who calls it.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​