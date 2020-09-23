Trudeau dangles national childcare system in throne speech with few hints of fiscal restraint

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a national childcare and early education system as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter gender equality gains by forcing Canadian women out of the workforce.

But just how such an unprecedented national system could work is unclear and there were few concrete signs in the throne speech presented Wednesday of how the Liberals plan to rein in the massive federal deficit incurred with pandemic emergency spending.

READ MORE: As coronavirus cases spike, Trudeau must strike throne speech balance: strategists

The throne speech outlines sweeping plans to tackle things like climate targets, systemic racism, and the deep blow the pandemic has delivered to Canadians in vulnerable jobs and communities across the country.

It comes as cases spike in many regions including Ontario and Quebec, and as frustrations grow with long wait times for testing and with a lack of reliable at-home or rapid test options.

Story continues below advertisement

There were few specifics, though, on plans to address those daily realities, though the speech laid out promises that the federal government will help provinces ramp up testing capability and move as quickly as possible to get new testing methods approved and available.

READ MORE: More than half of Canadians think coronavirus deficit too big but split on election need

Coronavirus cases are surging across the country and just Tuesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned Canadians the country stands at a “crossroads.”

2:08 Throne speech: Payette touts coronavirus job creation, wage subsidy extension Throne speech: Payette touts coronavirus job creation, wage subsidy extension

That message was echoed in the speech prepared by the government and read out in a nearly empty Senate on Wednesday afternoon by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

Story continues below advertisement

The speech drew frequent parallels to both the tenor of Liberal campaign promises last fall and the wartime-era tone invoked by Trudeau in the early days of the pandemic.

“This is our generation’s crossroads,” the speech said.

“Do we move Canada forward, or let people be left behind? Do we come out of this stronger, or paper over the cracks that the crisis has exposed? This is the time to remember who we are as Canadians.”

The speech outlined what the government described as four “foundations” for the approach moving forward.

The foundations are the need to fight the pandemic, the need to support people and businesses through the crisis, the need to “build back better” and the need to “stand up for who we are as Canadians.”

1:54 Throne speech: Governor General outlines ‘4 foundations’ of Trudeau government’s approach to COVID-19 pandemic Throne speech: Governor General outlines ‘4 foundations’ of Trudeau government’s approach to COVID-19 pandemic

Each foundation included a range of promised action points but one of the biggest pledges made early on deals with the need to concretely tackle the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is taking a disproportionate toll on women – and in particular, mothers.

Story continues below advertisement

“Women – and in particular low-income women – have been hit hardest by COVID-19. This crisis has been described as a She-cession,” the speech said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We must not let the legacy of the pandemic be one of rolling back the clock on women’s participation in the workforce, nor one of backtracking on the social and political gains women and allies have fought so hard to secure.”

The government is pledging to create a national action plan for getting women back into the workforce, to be guided by a task force of diverse experts.

READ MORE: Coronavirus sees women’s participation in workforce hit 3-decade low: RBC

It also acknowledged the work done 50 years ago by a royal commission that highlighted the need for national childcare to ensure women can participate equally in the workforce.

“Recognizing the urgency of this challenge, the government will make a significant, long-term, sustained investment to create a Canada-wide early learning and childcare system,” the speech says, citing the existing model in place in Quebec.

“There is broad consensus from all parts of society, including business and labour leaders, that the time is now.”

Few hints of a plan for reducing deficit

Trudeau prorogued Parliament last month amid the WE Charity scandal and in the weeks since, touted the need for an “ambitious” new vision for the way forward.

Story continues below advertisement

But that has come amid a projection that the federal deficit will hit $343 billion this fiscal year and as credit ratings agencies like Fitch Ratings warn that they view the lack of a plan to rein in spending as a major red flag.

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux also warned that level of deficit will be “unsustainable” if not rolled back within one to two years.

The government has offered few hints though about crafting a strategy to lower the deficit, with Trudeau repeatedly citing low interest rates in defence of spending.

The throne speech offered little in the way of a plan for reducing spending.

“This is not the time for austerity,” the speech said.

“Canadians should not have to choose between health and their job, just like Canadians should not have to take on debt that their government can better shoulder.”

3:09 Parliamentary budget officer says Canada’s deficit ‘unsustainable’ Parliamentary budget officer says Canada’s deficit ‘unsustainable’

The throne speech also included promises to extend the wage subsidy until the summer of 2021, expand access to rural internet and virtual health care, offer new disability income supports, and pass legislation implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People by the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

There are also pledges to “tax extreme wealth inequality.”

The examples provided include finishing work to limit stock option deductions.

The government also reiterated a pledge to tackle corporate tax avoidance by web giants and vowed to force web giants to share revenue with content and media creators, and require them to invest more in domestic cultural content.

Recent work by Australia towards making web giants share revenue they make from circulating news content on their platforms prompted Facebook to threaten to ban Australian users from sharing news at all. That threat comes as the company continues to face criticism that it is not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation on its platforms.

Climate change goals as a ‘cornerstone’ for growth

Climate change, as many had speculated, also emerged as a prominent theme.

Many of the promises outlined in the throne speech were reiterations of those offered by the Liberals during the 2019 election campaign, including an emphasis on banning more single-use plastics and hitting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The single-use plastics ban will go into effect next year, the throne speech said, and stressed a green recovery as a “cornerstone” of the government’s plan to create one million jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

As well, the throne speech made a promise that the government will “immediately” bring forward a plan to exceed Canada’s 2030 emissions reduction target under the Paris climate accord.

The government is also vowing to cut the corporate tax rate in half for companies making zero-emissions products and put the focus on building zero-emission vehicles and batteries in Canada.

There are also promises to “modernize” the Environmental Protection Act and create a new Canada Water Agency.

The energy sector, which has been struggling for years amid low oil prices, got only a brief mention.

“Canada cannot reach net zero without the know-how of the energy sector, and the innovative ideas of all Canadians, including people in places like British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador,” the throne speech said.

It went on to pledge the government will “support manufacturing, natural resource, and energy sectors as they work to transform to meet a net-zero future, creating good-paying and long-lasting jobs.”

1:45 Throne speech: Government to ensure everyone has access to quality health care amid COVID-19 pandemic Throne speech: Government to ensure everyone has access to quality health care amid COVID-19 pandemic