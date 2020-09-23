Coronavirus: Trudeau says 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections ‘already underway’ in 4 biggest provinces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said that in Canada’s four biggest provinces the second wave was not just starting, “it’s already underway.” He said they’re “on the brink of a fall” that could be worse than the spring, but by taking actions now Canadians still have a shot at being able to gather at Christmas. Trudeau said they have “more tools in the toolbox,” including masks, the COVID-Alert app, and the flu shot.