Mobile sites in Prince Albert to increase access to coronavirus testing: SHA

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the decision to have a series of mobile sites in Prince Albert was to provide additional access to novel coronavirus testing.

Seventy-five people were tested at a mobile location in the city on Tuesday, according to a statement from SHA.

“This is among a series of mobile testing locations in the area since July … this included resort communities in the summer months, and now in Prince Albert to increase access,” read the statement.

“Decisions about testing approaches are based on local demand and the SHA efforts to optimize access. There have been other locations where testing has been implemented to address increased case numbers, such as communal living settings, or in the northwest where teams went door-to-door in a number of communities.”

SHA said these sites are not ongoing like the two drive-thru testing locations that launched in Saskatoon and Regina earlier this month; however, mobile clinics also require no referral or appointment. People are required to bring their head card to both.

The next mobile sites currently scheduled to take place in Prince Albert are as follows:

Safeway parking lot on Sept. 30;

Leon’s Furniture on Oct. 7; and

Location not available for Oct. 15.

SHA said it will continue to monitor testing demand to determine if additional clinics are required.

According to the provincial government, 1,507 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday in Saskatchewan. To date, over 176,912 tests have been carried out in the province.

As of Wednesday, there were no active cases in the north-central zone, which is where Prince Albert is located.

Story continues below advertisement

