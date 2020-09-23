Temperature screenings now mandatory at Saskatchewan’s 2 biggest airports

Send this page to someone via email

As of Wednesday, all passengers going through security at Saskatchewan’s two biggest airports now have to go through temperature screening to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) will be checking the temperature of all passengers and employees at the Regina International Airport and the Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport, as mandated by Transport Canada.

Passengers will not be allowed to proceed to the screening checkpoint if their temperature, after two separate tests, is at or above 38 degrees, says Transport Canada.

“If you fail the second check, then you are denied from boarding your flight and you’re unable to travel in Canada for 14 full days after unless you’re able to get a doctor’s certificate justifying why you should fly,” said James Bogusz, CEO and president of the Regina International Airport.

🌡️NEW🌡️ Starting today at #YQR, all passengers and staff going through CATSA security check points will have their temperatures checked. It's quick and easy. There's also a private screening area if you need to remove a head covering. pic.twitter.com/AiOgaMRkLm — YQR – Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR) September 23, 2020

Bogusz recommends passengers check their temperature prior to coming to the airport.

“That way if you do have a flu, and it has nothing to do with COVID, your flu may recover in a few days,” Bogusz said.

“However, you don’t want to prohibit yourself from travelling 14 full days when the potential of your fever may not be related to COVID.”

Temperature screenings have been phased in at Canada’s 15 busiest airports.

According to Transport Canada, temperatures are checked using a thermal camera or an infrared handheld thermometer. Those with eyewear may be asked to remove them.

Additionally, those who exhibit symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing will be required to leave the checkpoint and return to the public area.

“You can not travel if you’re symptomatic, and that is not just about COVID,” Bogusz said.

“If you’re coughing and sneezing, in the old days you can get on a plane. You can’t anymore. They’ll refuse your boarding. So you do not want to circumvent the system, you want to follow it, and check your temperature at home.”

For more on what to expect before travelling, check out the Regina International Airport’s guidelines online.

