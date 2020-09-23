Coronavirus: 2 new cases in Northumberland County including at Cobourg seniors’ apartment

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of a seniors apartment complex in Cobourg has tested positive for COVID-19, officials reported Wednesday.

According to Sherry Gibson, executive director of Branch 133 Legion Village, a resident tested positive and is currently in quarantine. The apartment complex offers rent-geared-to-income housing for seniors.

Only essential visitors are permitted into the building, according to signage at the facility on Hibernia Street.

It’s one of two new novel coronavirus cases in Northumberland County, according to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Wednesday.

There are now 43 cases in the county, of which 35 are resolved (one more since Monday’s update). Seven cases are active. Three cases required hospitalized care. The first COVID-19 death in the county occurred on Sept. 8 — a woman in her 80s whose case was reported on Aug. 26.

Overall, the health unit now reports 235 cases of which 209 are resolved.

The City of Kawartha Lakes leads the case count with 178, of which 159 are resolved. There are no active cases. Eleven cases required hospitalization.

In the municipality, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32 residents, 28 of them associated with a springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care, and there have been no deaths.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes (down from six reported on Monday)

Four in Northumberland County (unchanged since Monday)

Three in Haliburton County (up from one reported on Monday)

