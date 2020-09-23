Farms faring well so far amid post-tropical storm Teddy: N.S. Federation of Agriculture

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture says its members have fared well in the wake of post-tropical storm Teddy‘s arrival in the province.

“Just some of the fruit crops, some of the apples got banged around waving back and forth in the trees a little bit,” Victor Oulton, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

“It would be significantly less than in (hurricane Dorian) last year.”

Oulton said many of the organization’s members across 2,400 farms in the province spent the days ahead of Teddy’s arrival harvesting as much of their crop as possible.

It appears things turned out all right, although he admitted it is fairly early and the organization is still waiting to hear back from some farms in Cape Breton and the Antigonish area.

Oulton said the damage from hurricane Dorian — estimated to be more than $10 million — was at the forefront of his mind as post-tropical storm Teddy approached.

Dorian swept through the region last September uprooting trees, downing power lines and destroying crops with estimated sustained winds of 155 km/h.

Post-tropical storm Teddy arrived in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy winds.

Parts of Cape Breton recorded sustained gusts of 100 km/h on Wednesday morning, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax.

Some communities in central and northern areas of the province saw between 50 and 100 millimetres of rainfall.

Oulton said the lack of damage and destruction from Teddy is good news for the province’s farmers.

“It’s very positive that we didn’t get it too bad because we were hit bad enough this year with COVID-19 and everything else. So we really didn’t need that water on top of us,” he said.