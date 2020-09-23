1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 972 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 89,037 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in ICU.

One thousand and twenty-one cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to see if an assessment is needed: sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

