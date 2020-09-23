Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Wednesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 11:44 am
Alyse Gets Tested for COVID-19
Alyse visits the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Dartmouth General Hospital.

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with only one active case remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 972 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 89,037 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

1 new case of COVID-19 reported in N.S. Tuesday, easing of long-term care restrictions underway

The province said one person is currently hospitalized in ICU.

One thousand and twenty-one cases are now considered resolved.

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.
In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
Hurricane Teddy: Storm surge may pose greatest danger to health, officials say
Hurricane Teddy: Storm surge may pose greatest danger to health, officials say
