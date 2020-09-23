Construction and confusion causes traffic mayhem at major St-Henri intersection

Send this page to someone via email

As the Turcot project nears completion, new construction along a section of St-Jacques street has caused “terrible” traffic congestion.

On Monday, a major aqueduct project was started at the corner of St-Jacques and De Courcelle in the St-Henri borough.

The work is being undertaken by the transport ministry, as it is apart of the Turcot project.

St-Jacques and a section of St-Antoine have been reduced to one lane heading both westbound and eastbound.

“It’s a death trap and it’s irresponsible,” St-Henri resident and driver David Neil said.

“This intersection is terrible.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The city acknowledges the fact that it is not “easy to move and get around the area,” spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said.

“We are doing our best.”

Hundreds of cars pass through the major artery during morning and afternoon rush hour.

The lane reductions and detours on surrounding side streets have forced drivers into one lane on the cross street, De Courcelle.

Long lineups at the light can be seen spanning two blocks.

Drivers tell Global News a major issue for the area is the confusion that many traffic signs create.

Some traffic indicators are contradictory. For example, a no left turn sign is in place at the end of a westbound turning lane on St-Antione.

“It’s ridiculous,” Neil said.

After Global News notified the city of the contradiction, the mobility squad is expected to investigate the intersection and will be out to help correct these issues, Sabourin said.

Residents who live in condo complexes near the intersection described the area as chaotic and plagued with construction troubles for years since the start of the Turcot project in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve been living here for four years and before all of this it was the worst,” resident Danny Alfaro said.

The transport ministry said growing pains are expected with work of this magnitude, adding that they will be temporary.

“Of course it’s difficult, especially at the beginning of road work,” Transport Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard said.

Girard is calling for residents and drivers to be patient.

“The end is near,” Girard said.

The work on the aqueduct is expected to be finished in the next six weeks and will coincide with the completion of the Turcot project.