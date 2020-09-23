Indwell opens newest affordable housing community in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s supply of affordable housing units has grown by 45.

Christian charity Indwell has offered limited tours, in keeping with COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, to mark the completion of its North End Landing project at James and Picton streets.

The building is owned by James North Baptist Church, and Indwell leases and operates the 450-square-foot apartments while tenants pay rent of $550 per month, based roughly on their Ontario Disability Support Payment (ODSP) allowances.

The federal and provincial governments provided more than $8 million in funding for the project through their respective affordable housing programs.

In addition to 43 one-bedroom units and a pair of two-bedroom units, the project’s features include a library/quiet space, community kitchen and recreational room and secure bicycle storage.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the North End Landing model is the type of “partnership” that can help solve the city’s housing crisis.

He says it’s “exactly what we need to have happen in many locations” throughout the city, adding that “all players need to be at the table” to tackle the shortfall.

Hamilton’s wait list for affordable housing stands at about 6,000 individuals and families.

Indwell has projects underway in two other locations in the city, McQuesten Lofts at Parkdale and Melvin Avenue will open to 50 people later this year and construction is underway on 95 units at the former Royal Oak Dairy in the area of Barton Street and Victoria Avenue.