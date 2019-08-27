Feds invest in affordable housing project for people with disabilities in Hamilton’s north end

The federal government is investing almost $2 million in an affordable housing project in Hamilton’s north end.

Liberal MP Adam Vaughan, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of families, children and social development, made the announcement Tuesday morning at a construction site on James Street North.

Hughson Street Baptist Church and Indwell are partnering to build 45 one-bedroom apartment units within a four-storey building that will be geared toward people living with disabilities.

Jeffrey Neven, executive director of Indwell, says the partnership is built around the shared value of ensuring that “people who are marginalized and living in poverty” can continue living in the neighbourhood during a time of rising rents and soaring property values.

Reverend Dwayne Cline from Hughson Street Baptist Church adds that the organizations’ dream is that “everyone across the country that needs housing will be housed, everyone that needs supports will be supported and everyone that needs compassion and care will receive it.”

Indwell is a Christian charity that provides supportive housing through programs offered in Hamilton, Woodstock, Simcoe and London. The James Street North project will bring its total number of units to 600.