Library branch to be incorporated into east Hamilton affordable housing project

There’s some welcome news for an east Hamilton neighbourhood as construction of an affordable housing project continues at Parkdale and Melvin avenues.

Indwell, which is building a four-storey apartment complex at that location, has announced that it is partnering with the Hamilton Public Library (HPL) to include a library branch within the development.

McQuesten Lofts, which will consist of 50 one-bedroom apartment units, is Indwell’s second building at Parkdale and Melvin and is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

The local affordable housing charity says construction continues during the coronavirus pandemic since affordable housing projects are considered essential by the provincial government.

HPL chief librarian Paul Takala says the 1,500-square-foot branch is an exciting addition to the Parkdale neighbourhood that supports a “healthy, informed and connected community.”

Indwell currently has more than 600 tenants in its programs in Hamilton, Woodstock, Simcoe and London and plans to build 400 more apartments in the next two years.