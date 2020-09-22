Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cambridge high school student tests positive for novel coronavirus

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 4:30 pm
A student at a high school in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19.
A student at a high school in Cambridge has tested positive for COVID-19. Global News

A student at a high school in Cambridge is the seventh in the area to test positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

On Tuesday, the board said a student from Preston High School had tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Waterloo’s top doc issues plea for people to only get COVID-19 tests when necessary

The news came a day after the board announced that four others had contracted the virus.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That number included high schoolers at Huron Heights Secondary School and Forest Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener as well as elementary students at Clemens Mills Public School in Cambridge and Williamsburg Public School in Kitchener.

On Sunday, it was also announced that an elementary student at Riverside Public School in Elmira had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 29 more coronavirus cases reported in Waterloo Region, most since early May

Last week, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board announced that a kindergarten student at St. Anne Catholic School had also caught the bug.

The first report of a case linked to a school was reported over Labour Day weekend after a staff member at Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo tested was infected by COVID-19.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo coronavirusCambridge newsWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo newsCambridge COVID-19Cambridge Coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers