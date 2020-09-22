Cambridge high school student tests positive for novel coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A student at a high school in Cambridge is the seventh in the area to test positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

On Tuesday, the board said a student from Preston High School had tested positive for the virus.

The news came a day after the board announced that four others had contracted the virus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

That number included high schoolers at Huron Heights Secondary School and Forest Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener as well as elementary students at Clemens Mills Public School in Cambridge and Williamsburg Public School in Kitchener.

On Sunday, it was also announced that an elementary student at Riverside Public School in Elmira had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board announced that a kindergarten student at St. Anne Catholic School had also caught the bug.

The first report of a case linked to a school was reported over Labour Day weekend after a staff member at Edna Staebler Public School in Waterloo tested was infected by COVID-19.