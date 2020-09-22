Free admission in the works for Hamilton’s annual Mum Show, in light of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton is planning to offer free admission to the Mum Show at Hamilton’s Gage Park this fall.

A motion to waive the $7.25 entry fee has been presented by Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson, and approved by members of the public work’s committee, as a gesture of goodwill during COVID-19.

The committee’s recommendation still needs ratification from city council when it meets next week.

Jackson hopes it’s a way to lift the spirits of residents in light of the “horrible, ugly pandemic.”

He noted “the hardship they’ve been through, the scare and worry about health concerns, the economy, some of their jobs that have been put on hold.”

His motion was seconded by Coun. Nrinder Nann, who represents Ward 3 in which Gage Park is located, and who says she knows “how much access to those greenhouses has meant to residents throughout the city.”

Depending on attendance, the city expects to lose up to $33,000 in revenue by waiving the fees.

The chrysanthemum show, which is marking its 100th year, runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, at the Gage Park tropical greenhouse.

Environmental services manager Craig Murdoch has told committee member’s that this year’s version will be scaled-back because of COVID-19.

To ensure physical distancing, he adds that it will feature a “unidirectional” distanced walk-through of colourful displays and the city will encourage people to book their viewing time in advance.

