Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Environment

Shoreline protection plan approved along Hamilton west harbour waterfront trail

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 21, 2020 5:55 pm
The waterfront trail has been closed several times in recent years because of erosion and storm damage.
The waterfront trail has been closed several times in recent years because of erosion and storm damage. Hamilton Conservation Authority

A plan is in place to protect one of Hamilton’s most popular recreational trails from future erosion.

A total of $17 million will be spent to design and build an armoured shoreline along a two-kilometre section of the Hamilton Harbour Waterfront Trail (HHWT) between the Desjardins Canal and Bayfront Park.

Read more: Portions of Lake Ontario waterfront trail in Hamilton closed due to flooding

The city and federal government are splitting the cost after Hamilton received funding through Infrastructure Canada’s Federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Council approved allocating the city’s portion of funding from that fund for shoreline protection measures in May 2019.

Read more: Flooding, safety concerns, force closure of Hamilton’s Waterfront Trail

Project manager Wes Kindree says city staff chose to armour the shoreline with stepped rocks because they felt it was the “best approach” when balancing costs with the recreational use and longevity of the trail.

On average, the city says more than 2,300 people use the trail each day, but it has been temporarily closed several times because of wave damage since 2017.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says moving ahead with the project is ultimately about “making it safe and comfortable, at least for the next half-century.”

Read more: City of Hamilton hopes waterfront trail ‘ambassadors’ will reduce conflict

The HHWT is a 3.2-kilometre long, six-metre wide, asphalt multi-use trail situated at the western end of Hamilton Harbour.

The two-kilometre section that runs between the Desjardins Canal floating bridge and the Bayfront Park parking lot is often exposed to severe wave action generated by northern and easterly winds.

Hamilton HarbourBayfront ParkHamilton waterfrontPrincess Pointshoreline erosionHamilton harbour erosionHamilton Harbour Waterfront Trail
