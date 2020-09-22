OPP investigating missing road signs near Dunnville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police believe a truck may be responsible for knocking over 20 road signs southeast of Dunnville, Ont., over the weekend.

Investigators say a “variety” of signs — stop signs, speed signs, caution (curve) signs — were knocked over sometime between Friday and Monday near Stromness.

“The county roads department noticed the damage to one sign and while continuing inspection of area, noticed the rest,” Const. Rod LeClair told Global News.

LeClair says the missing signs were likely displaced by a larger vehicle and could have triggered collisions.

The act of damaging signs may also result in mischief charges, according to OPP.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to police in Haldimand at 1-888-310-1122, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

