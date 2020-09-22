Menu

OPP investigating missing road signs near Dunnville, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 12:59 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police believe a truck may be responsible for knocking over 20 road signs southeast of Dunnville, Ont., over the weekend.

Investigators say a “variety” of signs — stop signs, speed signs, caution (curve) signs — were knocked over sometime between Friday and Monday near Stromness.

“The county roads department noticed the damage to one sign and while continuing inspection of area, noticed the rest,” Const. Rod LeClair told Global News.

Read more: UPDATE: Burlington man hit by race car at Cayuga, Ont. racetrack dies in hospital

LeClair says the missing signs were likely displaced by a larger vehicle and could have triggered collisions.

Trending Stories

The act of damaging signs may also result in mischief charges, according to OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to police in Haldimand at 1-888-310-1122, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

 

 

