Burlington man hit by race car at Cayuga, Ont. racetrack

A Burlington man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car at a race track in Cayuga, Ont., on Saturday, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened at Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road around 1 p.m. at a “sanctioned” race event.

Investigators say the 59-year-old man was hit as cars were approaching a starting line. The injured pedestrian had to be flown by Ornge air ambulance to an out of town hospital.

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to police at 1-888-310-1122.

