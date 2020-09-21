Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Burlington man hit by race car at Cayuga, Ont. racetrack

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 9:06 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Burlington man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car at a race track in Cayuga, Ont., on Saturday, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident happened at Toronto Motorsports Park on Kohler Road around 1 p.m. at a “sanctioned” race event.

Read more: 1 dead in weekend collision near Hagersville: OPP

Investigators say the 59-year-old man was hit as cars were approaching a starting line. The injured pedestrian had to be flown by Ornge air ambulance to an out of town hospital.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to police at 1-888-310-1122.

‘Mega meet’ gathering in a parking lot in Ancaster, Ontario dispersed by police
‘Mega meet’ gathering in a parking lot in Ancaster, Ontario dispersed by police
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHaldimand CountyCayugaburlington man hit at race trackcayuga racetrackkohler roadtoronto motorsports park
Flyers
More weekly flyers