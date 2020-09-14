1 dead in weekend collision near Hagersville: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County are asking for help from the public with a fatal traffic investigation from the weekend that claimed the life of a Brampton man just north of Hagersville.

Investigators say the crash happened near Highway 6 between First Line and Second Line on Saturday around 2 p.m. when two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Four people were involved in the collision, two were in a minivan and the other two were in a black sedan.

The driver of the minivan, a 66-year-old from Brampton, was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital via Air Ornge ambulance with life-threatening injuries while his passenger, 66, was sent to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people in the black sedan, both in their early 20s from Six Nations of the Grand River, were also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Collision investigators believe the sedan, travelling southbound on Highway 6, crossed into the northbound lane and hit the minivan.

The driver of the minivan later died in hospital on Saturday.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

