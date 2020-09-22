‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Michael Hogan injured in serious fall, GoFundMe started for health care

Canadian actor Michael Hogan, perhaps best-known for his depiction of Saul Tigh on space drama Battlestar Galactica, suffered a serious fall in February, and now his friends are trying to raise funds to help with his extensive health care needs.

On Feb. 17, after attending a Vancouver BSG fan convention, Hogan, 71, fell and hit his head at dinner. Not realizing it was a more serious injury, he went to bed that night. According to his wife, Susan, he wasn’t responsive when she tried to wake him up the next morning, so he was taken to hospital. There, it was discovered that he’d suffered a brain bleed and had to undergo emergency surgery.

“The accident left him with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment, and an inability to swallow,” Susan wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Then things became incredibly more difficult during the COVID pandemic with visits by family being restricted then denied and no care team (physiotherapist, OT, speech therapist, etc. ) allowed in.”

Canadian/American musician Shari Ulrich, who wrote the GoFundMe description, said that Hogan has now been moved to the Berkley Care Centre in North Vancouver.

“Michael still cannot stand and needs an overhead lift to be moved from the bed to the wheelchair,” Ulrich wrote. “He still requires a feeding tube into his stomach. He has regained his speech and is largely coherent and cognizant. I think it’s fair to say it is unlikely Michael will be able to work again. And for these past seven months, neither has Susan, given the circumstances.”

The page doesn’t have a set money goal in mind (it’s just about to reach its initial goal of $150,000). Ulrich said, “the real goal is to have Michael back – that sweet, funny, teasing, impish spirited bright light and brilliant actor and friend. And if at all possible, one day back in his home on Bowen Island with his dog Harley, his family, and treasured parts of the life he knew.”

Fellow BSG cast members have helped create awareness of Hogan’s situation, and they sent their love on social media.

Canadian actor Tricia Helfer, who played Cylon Number Six on the show, posted a link to the GoFundMe.

Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now. Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time. Here’s where we all can help him and his family #BSG https://t.co/WaQaYivmdt — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) September 21, 2020

“Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now,” she tweeted. “Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time. Here’s where we all can help him and his family.”

Michael Hogan and Lucy Lawless star in ‘Battlestar Galactica.’. Carole Segal/SCI-FI CHANNEL/Courtesy Everett Collection

Halifax-born BSG actor Ty Olsson also expressed his sorrow on Twitter, as did Edward James Olmos, who played Captain Adama and worked closely with Hogan.

Crushed to hear this . Please help if you can https://t.co/212jBI4o4d — Ty Olsson (@TyOlsson) September 22, 2020

Time for the fleet to circle the wagons the XO and Sue really got hit hard and we have to show our love from around the world! Push out Trisha’s tweet I know the world hasn’t been able to work but if we all give what we can no one deserves this love more than the XO- SoSay We All https://t.co/MjOYWNikDr — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) September 21, 2020

Katee Sackhoff, who played Starbuck on BSG, posted as well.

I know times are hard for so many right now but if you feel you have the ability to help, please do so. This man and his family are so incredibly special to so many. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️🙏🏻 Please also share https://t.co/Opz96Hj5vT — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) September 22, 2020

“I know times are hard for so many right now but if you feel you have the ability to help, please do so. This man and his family are so incredibly special to so many. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

5:28 Brain Injury Awareness Month Brain Injury Awareness Month

Born in Kirkland Lake, Ont., Hogan has been acting from a young age. Besides playing his BSG character in multiple iterations of the show, Hogan also appeared in TV shows Teen Wolf and Fargo.

He most recently appeared in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and had a role in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He also did voice work for video games, including Skyrim.