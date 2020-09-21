Menu

Entertainment

Gord Downie’s final solo album ‘Away is Mine’ set for October 2020 release

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 6:16 am
Gord Downie 1964-2017
WATCH ABOVE (Oct. 18, 2017): The death of Gord Downie has affected Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Global National's Mike Armstrong is one of them, and has a look at what the Hip and Gord Downie have meant to Canada.

TORONTO — Nearly three years after Gord Downie’s untimely death, a new double album of solo material will be released next month.

“Away is Mine” is a 20-track collection of what Toronto record label Arts & Crafts calls “Downie’s final solo recording.”

The project was laid down at the Tragically Hip’s studio in Bath, Ont., in July 2017, three months before Downie died from glioblastoma, an incurable and rare form of brain cancer.

The musician’s longtime collaborator Josh Finlayson contributed to the album alongside several other musicians, including Travis Good of the Sadies and Downie’s son, Louis, who was a teenager at the time.

Read more: Ontario Poet Laureate role created in honour of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie

“Away is Mine” splits evenly between acoustic and electric versions of the last 10 songs Downie wrote as he looked towards his final days.

The album will be released on Oct. 16, one day before the third anniversary of Downie’s death.

While many of the song titles seem gloomy — “Useless Nights,” “I Am Lost” and “No Solace” among them — the recordings themselves are often more celebratory than sombre.

Trending Stories

The record offers further insight into a vibrant period of creation for Downie, who learned of his cancer diagnosis in late 2015 and began writing letters to loved ones in the weeks that followed.

Read more: Dedicated fans make Kingston pilgrimage to pay tribute to The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie

Those letters became the songs on “Introduce Yerself,” recorded during studio sessions starting in January 2016.

Once he went public with his cancer diagnosis in May 2016, the singer-songwriter embarked on the ambitious final Hip tour that summer. He also performed songs off of the “Secret Path” album in the fall of the same year.

He returned to the studio in February 2017 to finish “Introduce Yerself” with producer Kevin Drew.

“Away is Mine” comes after that period and his record label describes it as an autobiographical and collaborative album that’s “a contemplation on Gord’s life.”

Remembering Gord Downie
© 2020 The Canadian Press
KingstonGord DownieCanadian MusicTragically HipGlioblastomagord downie cancerBath OntarioAway is MineAway is Mine album
