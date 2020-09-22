2 teenagers taken to hospital after stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two boys were taken to a hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s Parkwoods neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 9:46 p.m. Monday for reports of a stabbing in the Valley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive area.

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance, police said.

A short time later, police received another call that a 17-year-old boy was driven to a hospital by a family member.

Police said the two incidents are related.

The two teenagers, who have non-life-threatening injuries, were still in hospital Tuesday morning, police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call 32 Division at 416-808-3200.

