Toronto cab driver stabbed in attempted robbery, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a taxi cab driver was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery and the suspect is now in custody.

Officers say the incident happened at Spadina Avenue and College Street at around 2:35 a.m. on Thursday.

The cab driver called police and told them he was stabbed and robbed, investigators said. Police said the suspect did not get the victim’s wallet.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested and a knife was recovered.

STABBING:

College St & Spadina Av

*2:35 am*

– reports of a man stabbed

– man is cab driver

– police are on scene

– man is stabbed in back

– 1 person has been arrested by police

– knife recovered

– man taken to hospital by @TorontoMedics #GO1760255

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 17, 2020

