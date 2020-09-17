Menu

Crime

Toronto cab driver stabbed in attempted robbery, suspect arrested

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 17, 2020 8:18 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a taxi cab driver was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery and the suspect is now in custody.

Officers say the incident happened at Spadina Avenue and College Street at around 2:35 a.m. on Thursday.

The cab driver called police and told them he was stabbed and robbed, investigators said. Police said the suspect did not get the victim’s wallet.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was arrested and a knife was recovered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceStabbingToronto crimeToronto StabbingAttempted RobberyCollege StreetSpadina Avenuecab driver stabbedtaxi cab driver stabbed
