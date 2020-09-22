Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on September 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

478 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 478 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 47,752.

Tuesday’s case count marks the highest one-day increase since May 2. Ontario cases have been on the upward trend over the last couple weeks.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 153 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 95 in Peel Region, 90 in Ottawa, 27 in both York Region and Waterloo, and 16 in Durham Region.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All other public health units in Ontario reported 15 or fewer cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 141 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 59 among students and 33 among staff (49 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 51 more cases since the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 116 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Affected schools are in Toronto, Oakville, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, Milton, Waterloo, Brantford, Welland, Ancaster, Balmertown, Niagara Falls, Barrie, Orillia, Amherstburg, Cambridge, Thornhill, Maple, Woodbridge, Vaughan, Markham, Ottawa, Kemptville, Kingsville, Elmira, and Pembroke.

Two schools in Ontario are closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 95 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 15 more since the previous day.

This story will be updated throughout the day.