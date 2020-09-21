2 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Spruce Meadows Trail in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were killed and two were critically injured after a crash in Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle collision at James Mckevitt Road S.W. and Spruce Meadows Trail S.W. after 6:30 p.m.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police said both directions of Spruce Meadows Trail were shut down as they investigated.

