Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

2 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Spruce Meadows Trail in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 9:59 pm
Two people were killed and two were injured in a Calgary crash on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Two people were killed and two were injured in a Calgary crash on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Loren Andreae/Global News

Two people were killed and two were critically injured after a crash in Calgary on Monday, according to police.

Officers responded to the two-vehicle collision at James Mckevitt Road S.W. and Spruce Meadows Trail S.W. after 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene while the other two were taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police said both directions of Spruce Meadows Trail were shut down as they investigated.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fatal crashCalgary fatal collisionfatal Calgary crashCalgary Fatalfatal Calgary collisionSpruce Meadows Trail2 dead 2 injured Calgary crash2-vehicle crash CalgarySpruce Meadows Trail fatalSpruce Meadows Trail fatal crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers