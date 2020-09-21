Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Two $2,300 tickets handed out for separate parties at same B.C. vacation rental

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 7:17 pm
The B.C. government announces stricter enforcement fines for COVID-19 safety measures
The province says there are now consequences for not following the rules when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Those attending or hosting large gatherings can now face stiff fines. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, critics wonder if this will solve the problem.

One vacation rental in Burnaby, B.C., was the site of two parties this past weekend, resulting in fines of $2,300 for each host under COVID-19 public-health rules.

RCMP were called to the rental, in the 6300-block of McKay Avenue, around 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a large party taking place.

Members of the COVID Compliance Enforcement Team found 26 people partying in the suite, which is in violation of the limits for vacation properties, police said.

The host had also not taken contact information from the guests, and there was not enough space for everyone to socially distance.

Not even 24 hours later, the same officers were called to the suite again for a second complaint of a large party.

This time, a different person had rented the suite to host a gathering with 17 people. This host had also not taken contact information, nor was there was not enough space for social distancing.

That host was also issued a $2,300 fine.

Read more: $2,000 fines to be issued to enforce B.C. COVID-19 public health rules

Hefty fines issued for COVID-19 rule breakers
Hefty fines issued for COVID-19 rule breakers

Both parties were dispersed immediately, police said.

“When we see the lives that have been lost and the sacrifices being made by people around our province due to COVID-19, it is quite frankly appalling that we still have people showing complete disregard for measures put in place to try to keep everyone safe and well,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said in a release.

