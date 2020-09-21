Menu

Environment

Halifax Citadel to be closed due to hurricane Teddy

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 4:59 pm
Halifax Citadel Hill, file photo.
Halifax Citadel Hill, file photo. Alexander Quon/Global News

Parks Canada announced that Halifax Citadel National Historic Site will be closed as of Tuesday, Sept. 22, until further notice due to the latest weather forecast.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, where the storm will bring strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf on Tuesday night — and could make landfall early Wednesday.

Read more: Latest forecast has hurricane Teddy on a course for Atlantic Canada

“Visitor safety is of the utmost importance for Parks Canada. This closure will remain in place until conditions are safe, and will be re-assessed as the situation progresses,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

In the meantime, the following other Parks Canada sites in Mainland Nova Scotia are maintaining their normal business hours:

  • Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site
  • Kejimkujik Seaside National ParkFort
  • Anne National Historic Site
  • Grand-Pré National Historic Site

Visitors are being asked to contact sites directly before visiting.

Nova Scotia Power and province preparing for arrival of hurricane Teddy
— With files from the Canadian Press

Nova ScotiaWeatherParks CanadaTropical stormHalifax CitadelCitadelteddyHalifax Citadel National Historic SiteHurricane Teddy
