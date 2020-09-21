Coronavirus case reported at Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in Tottenham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A coronavirus case has been reported at Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in Tottenham, Ont., the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed.

The classroom and school remain open, although the school board wouldn’t confirm whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the virus.

“We received our confirmation from the health unit on Sunday and we mobilized fairly quickly at that point, and we do communicate with the entire school community,” the board’s spokesperson, Pauline Stevenson, told Global News.

“Then the health will communicate directly with those that are impacted directly.”

Father F.X. O’Reilly is an elementary school on Queen Street North in New Tecumseth, Ont.

It is the second school under the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board to declare a COVID-19 case — St. John Vianney Catholic School in Barrie also has one coronavirus case.

Other cases at Simcoe County schools include Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Ont., and Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia, Ont., both of which fall under jurisdiction of the Simcoe County District School Board.