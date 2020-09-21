Menu

Education

Coronavirus case reported at Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in Tottenham, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Coronavirus: Ontario seeing 75 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel
WATCH: Ontario's Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Monday that there's been about a 75 per cent increase in cases in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa, but other regions are also seeing increases province-wide. She said the province isn't jumping back into Stage 2 reopening, but they're looking at measures that can be changed in specific settings such as long term care.

A coronavirus case has been reported at Father F.X. O’Reilly Catholic School in Tottenham, Ont., the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board confirmed.

The classroom and school remain open, although the school board wouldn’t confirm whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the virus.

Read more: New COVID-19 case confirmed at Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Ont.

“We received our confirmation from the health unit on Sunday and we mobilized fairly quickly at that point, and we do communicate with the entire school community,” the board’s spokesperson, Pauline Stevenson, told Global News.

“Then the health will communicate directly with those that are impacted directly.”

Father F.X. O’Reilly is an elementary school on Queen Street North in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Read more: Staffer at Orillia, Ont. high school tests positive for COVID-19: health unit

It is the second school under the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board to declare a COVID-19 case — St. John Vianney Catholic School in Barrie also has one coronavirus case.

Other cases at Simcoe County schools include Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie, Ont., and Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia, Ont., both of which fall under jurisdiction of the Simcoe County District School Board.

Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Doug Ford fumes at ‘yahoos’ after hundreds show up to car meet in Ancaster

 

