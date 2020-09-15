Menu

Education

Staffer at Orillia, Ont. high school tests positive for COVID-19: health unit

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 15, 2020 3:21 pm
Back-to-school during COVID-19
Parent and Education Advocate Cindy Dalglish weighs in on the return to in-class learning.

A staff member at Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

“We are in contact with the individual, and from the information gathered so far, all indications are that the virus was contracted in the community and not in school,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, the local medical officer of health, in a statement.

Ontario government launches COVID-19 tracking website for schools, licensed childcare centres

“The staff person was wearing full personal protection, including a face mask and face shield, and maintained physical distancing in the school setting.”

Gardner said students and other school staff are not considered to be at higher risk for COVID-19 infection than the general population, noting they don’t need to be tested or quarantined.

The health unit says the infected staff member is asymptomatic and is self-isolating at home.

Coronavirus: Delayed start for online classes as demand grows in some Ontario school boards

“We are working closely with all our schools and school boards to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 as much as possible,” Gardner added. “I urge families to do their part, too.”

The health unit says parents and guardians should screen their children for COVID-19 before going to school and that they should keep their child home if they are sick.

“Continue to physically distance at least two metres from those outside your social circle, wear a face covering when physical distancing is not possible and when in indoor public spaces,” the health unit says.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate and get tested.”

