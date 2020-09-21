Coronavirus: 2020 Toronto Christmas Market cancelled due to pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 edition of the Toronto Christmas Market has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory confirmed the cancellation of the annual weeks-long Distillery District event during a news conference at city hall Monday afternoon.

“It is one of a number of events at that time of the year that is unfortunately not going to be held,” he said.

Tory said most of the upcoming event cancellations have been taken by organizers directly after “looking at the health situation” and other circumstances.

“It is extremely regrettable because these are things that bring people joy and get them outside even in the colder weather, but a lot of things have changed this year.”

The 2020 event would have been the 11th edition of the market.

Tory said there will likely be further announcements about other events and annual traditions scheduled for later in the year.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, continued to urge residents to adhere to public health advice as Thanksgiving and Halloween come in October.

Mayor Tory says that the bottom line at the moment shows that the message should be: if you don't have to do something in a group, don't do it. — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) September 21, 2020

Dr. Eileen de Villa says Toronto has seen 453 new infections since Friday. — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) September 21, 2020

Dr. de Villa says we haven’t passed point of no return, we can still turn this around. But we can’t do things the way we used to until there's a vaccine, she says. — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) September 21, 2020

Interim Police Chief Ramer says there has been no directive to "lay the hammer down" when it comes to enforcement. But he says there has been a change in how it once approached infractions, enforcement over education. — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) September 21, 2020

