Health

Coronavirus: 2020 Toronto Christmas Market cancelled due to pandemic

By Nick Westoll Global News
Coronavirus: Ontario seeing 75 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe said on Monday that there's been about a 75 per cent increase in cases in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa, but other regions are also seeing increases province-wide.

The 2020 edition of the Toronto Christmas Market has officially been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory confirmed the cancellation of the annual weeks-long Distillery District event during a news conference at city hall Monday afternoon.

“It is one of a number of events at that time of the year that is unfortunately not going to be held,” he said.

Tory said most of the upcoming event cancellations have been taken by organizers directly after “looking at the health situation” and other circumstances.

Read more: Ontario reports 425 new coronavirus cases with majority in Toronto-area, Ottawa

“It is extremely regrettable because these are things that bring people joy and get them outside even in the colder weather, but a lot of things have changed this year.”

The 2020 event would have been the 11th edition of the market.

Tory said there will likely be further announcements about other events and annual traditions scheduled for later in the year.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, continued to urge residents to adhere to public health advice as Thanksgiving and Halloween come in October.

More to come.

