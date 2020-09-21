Unattended child in vehicle’s trunk, armed confrontation result in charges in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after an armed confrontation when one of them allegedly put a small child in the trunk of their vehicle.

Police say the incident began at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday at a strip mall in Yarmouth, N.S., when one man saw another man place a small child in the trunk of a vehicle.

The child was reportedly placed in the trunk and left there unattended while the man went into a store.

RCMP say the man then came out of the store a short time later, removed the child from the trunk and put her in the back seat of the car.

The witness then called police before confronting the man with a gun he retrieved from his vehicle, police say.

The witness attempted to keep the man from leaving with the child before police arrived. However, he was unsuccessful.

RCMP say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police arrested the witness for firearm offences. He was taken to the detachment for processing.

The Mounties later located the man and child in Yarmouth County. He was arrested and taken to Yarmouth RCMP.

Police say the man and the child are known to each other and the child was in the man’s care at the time of the confrontation.

A 33-year-old from Yarmouth was released on conditions. He is facing multiple charges, including:

Criminal negligence

Abandonment

Forcible confinement

A 19-year-old man from Yarmouth was released on conditions and is facing charges, including:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence

Police say additional charges may follow as their investigation remains ongoing.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 7.