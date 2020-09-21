Section of Guelph’s Stevenson Street to close for 9 months for construction

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says construction will close a stretch of Stevenson Street for nine months.

Crews are scheduled on Sept. 28 to begin work that will involve replacing watermains, sewers and installing new sidewalks, curbs and asphalt, the city said in a news release on Monday.

Vehicles will not be able to get through Stevenson Street south of Eramosa Road to Bennett Avenue until June 2021. Only local traffic will be allowed in.

Pedestrian access will be temporarily closed during construction and the city has asked those on foot to follow the signs that will be posted.

There will also be signs detouring drivers to Elizabeth Street, Victoria Road and Eramosa Road.

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction. Guelph Transit route 13 and the community bus north will be temporarily detoured during construction.

This is the second major construction project on the go that is impacting Stevenson Street. Crews are also digging up York Road until June 2021 between Ontario and Stevenson streets.

More information about the city’s construction projects can be found on its website.