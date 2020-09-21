Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Section of Guelph’s Stevenson Street to close for 9 months for construction

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 1:45 pm
A stretch of Stevenson Street in Guelph will undergo nine months of construction.
Getty Images

The City of Guelph says construction will close a stretch of Stevenson Street for nine months.

Crews are scheduled on Sept. 28 to begin work that will involve replacing watermains, sewers and installing new sidewalks, curbs and asphalt, the city said in a news release on Monday.

Read more: Section of Guelph’s College Avenue to close for 10 weeks

Vehicles will not be able to get through Stevenson Street south of Eramosa Road to Bennett Avenue until June 2021. Only local traffic will be allowed in.

Pedestrian access will be temporarily closed during construction and the city has asked those on foot to follow the signs that will be posted.

There will also be signs detouring drivers to Elizabeth Street, Victoria Road and Eramosa Road.

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction. Guelph Transit route 13 and the community bus north will be temporarily detoured during construction.

Read more: 9 months of construction coming to York Road in Guelph

This is the second major construction project on the go that is impacting Stevenson Street. Crews are also digging up York Road until June 2021 between Ontario and Stevenson streets.

More information about the city’s construction projects can be found on its website.

