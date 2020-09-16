Section of Guelph’s College Avenue to close for 10 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says work to install sewers and watermains will close a stretch of College Avenue for about 10 weeks.

Crews will begin working on Sept. 21 within a 600-metre stretch of College Avenue from Victoria Road, the city said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the city, construction should take about two months to complete, if the weather cooperates. Along with new underground infrastructure, the stretch of road will also get a fresh coat of asphalt when it’s all done.

Drivers, along with pedestrians and cyclists, will not be allowed through during construction, the city said.

There will be signs detouring drivers travelling on Gordon Street to Stone Road and then to Victoria Road.

The city said every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction zone during the work, but some tasks and equipment may temporarily block private property.

More details about the construction can be found on the city’s website.

