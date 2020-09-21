Waterloo Region active COVID-19 cases nearly double in a week

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region has doubled in nearly a week, according to numbers released by Waterloo Public Health.

On Monday, the agency said there were 126 active cases in Waterloo Region, whereas a week earlier the area had 68.

Waterloo Public Health declared a new COVID-19 outbreak in connection to the hospitality industry on Monday.

The agency announced there are two cases in connection to the new outbreak although it did not clarify what the hospitality category could include.

The area is now up to seven outbreaks, including two at nursing homes, two in congregate settings, one at a sports and fitness facility and one at a daycare.

An outbreak is declared at a daycare or retirement home if one person tests positive, whereas outbreaks are usually declared when two or more people tested positive.

Waterloo Public Health announced 15 new positive tests for the coronavirus, a day after it announced 21 new cases. In total, Waterloo Region has had 1,607 cases of COVID-19 since one was first reported in March.

One case was cleared on Monday, and two cases Sunday, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,361.

No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the area since Aug. 21 and the hospitals have been clear of COVID-19 patients since Sept. 3.

Ontario is reporting 425 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 47,274.

Monday’s case count is a significant jump from Sunday, which saw 365 new cases, and is the highest one-day increase since early June.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 175 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 84 in Peel Region, 60 in Ottawa and 20 in York Region.