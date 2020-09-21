Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

By Alexander Quon Global News
Is Canada in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic? A doctor answers our questions
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers questions regarding the concerns around a potential second wave of COVID-19 in Canada.

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Monday.

Officials say the new cases are two individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 in the Moncton region.

Read more: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Sunday

Both cases are related to travel and are linked to previous cases. Both individuals are self-isolating.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswick has reported a total of 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 191 of which have recovered.

Woodstock, N.B. banning trick or treating due to COVID-19
Woodstock, N.B. banning trick or treating due to COVID-19

There are now three active cases in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Two people have died as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

As of Sunday, New Brunswick has completed 70,268 tests.

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickMonctonCOVID-19 updateNew Brunswick COVID-19COVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers