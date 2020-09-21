Menu

Health

University of Guelph confirms 1 coronavirus case on campus

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 10:27 am
The University of Guelph has confirmed a novel coronavirus case on its campus.
The University of Guelph has confirmed a novel coronavirus case on its campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon

The University of Guelph has confirmed one case of the novel coronavirus on its campus.

It was confirmed on Sunday but the school says the risk is considered low as proper COVID-19 precautions were followed while the individual was on campus.

Read more: 4 Wilfrid Laurier students test positive for coronavirus

It’s unclear who tested positive, whether it be a student, instructor or a staff member.

The university has created a page on its website that shares confirmed positive COVID-19 cases where the individual was on campus within the last 14 days.

Whenever a case is identified on campus, the university said it works closely with public health officials to support contact tracing and address any other needed action.

Read more: Airbnb removes more than 40 listings across Ontario in ‘crackdown on party houses’

An outbreak has not been declared at the university.

Public Health only declares an outbreak when there are two or more connected cases in a workplace setting or there is one positive COVID-19 case in either a student or staff member living in student housing.

