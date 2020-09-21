Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update after police operation in bars, restaurants

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 9:35 am
Quebec Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, September 18, 2020 in Quebec City. Guilbault announced interventions by police forces across the province.
Quebec Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, September 18, 2020 in Quebec City. Guilbault announced interventions by police forces across the province. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault will discuss Monday the province’s major police operation over the weekend amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The update comes as police forces checked in on about 1,000 bars, restaurants and other establishments that serve alcohol.

The goal of “Operation OSCAR” was to ensure business owners and patrons are following public health directives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of new cases continued to climb throughout the weekend. Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19, hitting a months-long high for the second day in a row.

READ MORE: Quebec cases surge, officials announce new measures as Montreal declared zone orange

The caseload, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 67,542.

Five additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,802 since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, Quebec raised the coronavirus alert level for Montreal, Quebec City and some of its surrounding areas and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, to the orange zone. It calls for a “moderate alert.”

As a result, the province also tightened some controls for those areas. This includes limiting the number of people allowed for private indoor social gatherings and reducing bar hours.

Coronavirus: Quebec announces new restrictions after reporting second straight day with over 400 new cases
Coronavirus: Quebec announces new restrictions after reporting second straight day with over 400 new cases

With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesQuebec COVID-19Quebec coronavirusGenevieve GuilbaultQuebec coronavirus update
