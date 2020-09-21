Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update after police operation in bars, restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault will discuss Monday the province’s major police operation over the weekend amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The update comes as police forces checked in on about 1,000 bars, restaurants and other establishments that serve alcohol.

The goal of “Operation OSCAR” was to ensure business owners and patrons are following public health directives aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of new cases continued to climb throughout the weekend. Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19, hitting a months-long high for the second day in a row.

READ MORE: Quebec cases surge, officials announce new measures as Montreal declared zone orange

The caseload, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 67,542.

Five additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the province’s death toll to 5,802 since the pandemic began.

On Sunday, Quebec raised the coronavirus alert level for Montreal, Quebec City and some of its surrounding areas and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, to the orange zone. It calls for a “moderate alert.”

As a result, the province also tightened some controls for those areas. This includes limiting the number of people allowed for private indoor social gatherings and reducing bar hours.

9:25 Coronavirus: Quebec announces new restrictions after reporting second straight day with over 400 new cases Coronavirus: Quebec announces new restrictions after reporting second straight day with over 400 new cases

— With files from Global News’ Alessia Simona Maratta and the Canadian Press