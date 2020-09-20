B.C. teen who lost leg to cancer raises $90K for Terry Fox Foundation

Send this page to someone via email

A young B.C. cancer survivor raised $90,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation by cycling 105 kilometres from his hometown of Abbotsford, B.C. to Hope.

In 2018, 15-year-old Jacob Bredenhof was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, the same form of cancer that Fox had. Bredenhof underwent chemotherapy and had his leg amputated.

The Abbotsford teen decided to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation through a bike ride held on Saturday.

Bredenhof’s Pedal of Hope event had originally aimed to raise $20,000 for the foundation. As of Sunday, he had raised close to $90,000.

The Pedal of Hope was conducted with COVID-19 protocols in mind. The ride was limited to 50 riders organized into groups of 10 so cyclists weren’t “riding in a huge clump,” Bredenhoff said.

Fox’s original Marathon of Hope ended 40 years ago this month.

The Port Coquitlam, B.C., resident, who lost part of his right leg to cancer when he was 18, ended his cross-country run to raise money for cancer research in Thunder Bay, Ont., after cancer spread to his lungs.

Before stopping, Fox ran close to a marathon a day for 143 days, covering more than 5,000 kilometres.

He died in New Westminster’s Royal Columbian Hospital, on June 28, 1981, one month shy of his 23rd birthday. The first Terry Fox Run took place later that year, attracting 300,000 participants and raising $3.5 million.

This year’s edition of the Terry Fox Run is a virtual event that will allow participants to honour Fox’s legacy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of gathering for one of the many large group runs that have taken place across the country over the last four decades, participants have been asked to walk, ride or run wherever they are on Sept. 20 to support cancer research.

Bredenhoff said he has drawn on Fox’s story for inspiration.

“Terry Fox is so courageous,” he said. “No matter, through all the pain, he just kept running. It gives me courage and hope, even if biking with mostly one leg is hard, that I can do it too.”

Those interested in donating to Bredenhof’s Pedal of Hope can visit the Terry Fox Foundation website.