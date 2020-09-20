Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the collision in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue on Sunday.
Officials say a pedestrian suffered serious injures after he was hit by a vehicle in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at 11 a.m.

Officers said a man was taken to a trauma centre after the collision.

Alleged impaired driver arrested following fatal pedestrian collision in Etobicoke: police

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

