Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

Officials say a pedestrian suffered serious injures after he was hit by a vehicle in North York on Sunday.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at 11 a.m.
Officers said a man was taken to a trauma centre after the collision.
The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, remained at the scene, police said.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
