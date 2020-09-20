Man seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Officials say a pedestrian suffered serious injures after he was hit by a vehicle in North York on Sunday.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue at 11 a.m.

Officers said a man was taken to a trauma centre after the collision.

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, remained at the scene, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Dufferin St + Finch Av W

– reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– vehicle remained o/s@TorontoMedics are o/s

– man has been transported to hospital

– police are o/s

-ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of Dufferin/Finch closed for investigation#GO1784235

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement