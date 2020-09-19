Suspected impaired driver arrested following fatal pedestrian collision in Etobicoke: police

Officials say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in north Etobicoke Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Stevenson Road, just north of Finch Avenue, around 6:15 a.m.
The victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died, officials said.
A male driver was arrested for impaired driving, police said.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.
