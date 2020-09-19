Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspected impaired driver arrested following fatal pedestrian collision in Etobicoke: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 9:40 am
The scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in north Etobicoke on Saturday.
The scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in north Etobicoke on Saturday. Gord Edick / Global News

Officials say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in north Etobicoke Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Stevenson Road, just north of Finch Avenue, around 6:15 a.m.

Read more: Man charged with dangerous driving after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton

The victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died, officials said.

Trending Stories

A male driver was arrested for impaired driving, police said.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

Police make arrest in fatal stabbing at Rexdale mosque
Police make arrest in fatal stabbing at Rexdale mosque
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police servicepedestrian killedfatal pedestrian collisionKipling and FinchKipling Avenue and Stevenson Roadpedestriana struck
Flyers
More weekly flyers