Man charged with dangerous driving after chopper tracks stolen vehicle through Vaughan, Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after officers in a helicopter followed a reportedly stolen vehicle through the streets of York and Peel regions on Wednesday.

York Regional Police have released video from their Air2 helicopter appearing to show the incident.

Police said officers first received a call reporting that a vehicle had been stolen from the driveway of a home in the area of Rutherford Road and Simmons Street in Vaughan.

York police’s Air2 helicopter responded and found the car travelling on Rutherford Road, officers said.

“Officers in the helicopter followed the stolen vehicle and a uniform patrol car attempted to stop the vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The patrol officer did not pursue out of concern for the safety of other motorists, however, the stolen vehicle continued to be followed by Air2.”

2:20 Video shows Newmarket woman being pulled over and arrested for impaired driving, having no licence Video shows Newmarket woman being pulled over and arrested for impaired driving, having no licence

Officers said the driver went into Peel Region, drove through red lights, stop signs, and over curbs and sidewalks before crashing into another car at Bovaird and Great Lakes drives in Brampton.

The suspect subsequently went on foot and tried to carjack several other vehicles, police said, but was unsuccessful and was arrested inside a pharmacy not long after.

Twenty-year-old Subeethan Uthayakumar of Brampton has been charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while prohibited, theft over $5,000, robbery, and failure to stop at the scene of a collision.